Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB), was announced concerning whether the takeover of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is unfair to NASDAQ: STXB stockholders.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: STXB investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Conroe, TX based Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services.



On November 19, 2021, Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) ("Simmons" or "Company") and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit") announced the execution of a merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") pursuant to which Simmons will acquire Spirit, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB (the "Proposed Transaction"), in a transaction consisting of a mixture of cash and Simmons' common stock with an aggregate value of approximately $581 million, based on the Simmons' closing stock price of $31.73 on November 17, 2021.



Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement, shares of Spirit's common stock and Spirit's restricted stock units will be converted into the right to receive shares of Simmons' common stock, and Spirit's stock options and warrants will be cashed out.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high price target for NASDAQ: STXB shares at $34.00 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: STXB stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Spirit of Texas Bancshares Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



On December 8, 2021, shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) closed at $28.75 per share.



