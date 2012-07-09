Spirit Production in the UK - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Spirit Production in the UK", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Better spirits: Industry revenue recovers as demand increases for premium products
Firms in this industry distill, bottle and sell spirits and liqueurs to wholesalers, retailers and the on-trade.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Diageo plc, Chivas Brothers Ltd, William Grant and Sons Distillers Ltd, Edrington Group Ltd, Bacardi Martini Ltd
