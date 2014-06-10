Spirits Connect Offers Affordable Psychic Phone Calls to the Afterlife

Ballymena, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Spirits Connect just launched their 24 hour psychic phone readings UK hotline which offers cheap psychic readings by phone all day and all night. The launch of the service coincides with a similar offering in Ireland as well as the United States.



For the United States, however, only the 24 hour credit card hotline service is currently offered, as opposed to the wider array of services available for the UK and Ireland which include psychic text services and psychic telephone readings, among others. In addition, they also offer psychic email readings.



More customers are expected to take advantage of the new channels of payment made available by the team through the use of MasterCard, Visa, Visa Electron, Maestro, as well as Solo, which could all be processed online. Two credit card readings translate to membership in their loyalty club, in which loyal clients could get discounts for various services currently on offer.



Recent surveys show that more and more citizens of London are seeking the help of professional psychic readers for consultation regarding various issues in different aspects of their lives such as love, family, and career. In effect, a significant portion of the population still believes in the power of psychic readings.



About Spirits Connect

Spirits Connect is a London-based provider of cheap psychic readings which clients could avail of through psychic phone calls, psychic texting, as well as email psychic readings. They boast a 24 hour hotline available in the UK, Ireland, and the United States which are manned by a team of highly qualified psychic readers. The team began with psychic readings online, which has since evolved to the variety of services offered now through various channels. For more information on how to get psychic phone readings, visit http://www.spiritsconnect.com.



Contact Details:



Amber Warner

37 Hart Road

NORTHWAY, GL20 9SG

Phone: 077 0035 7407