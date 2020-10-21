Spirits (Distilleries) Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020 to 2030

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Spirits (Distilleries) Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global spirits (distilleries) market is expected to grow from $142 billion in 2019 to $149 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 and reach $195.3 billion in 2023.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global spirits (distilleries) market, accounting for 58% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global spirits (distilleries) market. The Middle East was the smallest region in the global spirits (distilleries) market.



Micro-distilled/artisan spirits is increasingly becoming popular in many developed and developing countries. Micro-distilled or artisan spirits are liquors that use local ingredients that give alcohol a unique flavor. Major alcohol companies are expected to purchase craft distillers, wineries, breweries, and brands to capitalize on the demand for artisan spirits. According to the American Distilling Institute (ADI), in 2005 there were only 50 craft distillers compared to over 600 in 2013.



The spirits (distilleries) market consists of sales of potable liquors, ethyl alcohol, grain alcohol and spirits by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that distil and blend liquors. The companies in the distilleries industry process raw materials into potable liquors, ethyl alcohol, grain alcohol and spirits, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Whiskey; Vodka; Rum; Tequila; Gin; Others - Spirits (Distilleries)

2) By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels; On-Trade Channels

3) By Category: Mass; Premium



Subsegments Covered: Single Malt; Others - Whiskey; Polish Vodka; Russian Vodka; Swedish Vodka; Craft Vodka; Others - Vodka; White Rum; Black Rum; Blanco; Joven; Mixto Gold; Reposado; Anejo; Others - Tequila; 36%-40% ABV Gin; 40%-45% ABV Gin; 45%-50% ABV Gin



Companies Mentioned: United Spirits Ltd (A Diageo Company); United Breweries Ltd (UB); Radico Khaitan Ltd; Globus Spirits Ltd; GM Breweries Ltd



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time-series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, spirits (distilleries) indicators comparison.



Influence of the Spirits (Distilleries) Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Spirits (Distilleries) market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Spirits (Distilleries) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Spirits (Distilleries) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Spirits (Distilleries) market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Spirits (Distilleries) market.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Spirits (Distilleries) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



