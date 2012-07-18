Spirits in Algeria - New Market Research Report

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Spirits in Algeria"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- In 2011, spirits registered total volume growth of 3% and current value growth of 8%. The category's strong value performance was a result of an increase in unit prices as well as stronger demand, which also helped to boost volume growth. Spirits continued to be completely imported and were therefore subject to high import tariffs and Circulation Tax. All brands are premium and all spirits products are consumed by upper-income consumers only.
Euromonitor International's Spirits in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
