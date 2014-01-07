Spirits in Austria - a Snapshot (2013) - New Market Research Report

New Beverages market report from Mintel: "Spirits in Austria - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Spirits in Austria by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers all spirits (distilled beverages) and liqueurs (flavoured with fruit, herbs etc.). Market size is based on retail (off trade) and non-retail (on trade and food/other industries) sales. Market size for Spirits in Austria is given in EUR and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Austria. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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