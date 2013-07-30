"Spirits in Greece" Published

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- The recession continued to severely affect spirits with double digit declines in sales for one more consecutive year. The higher unit price of spirits both in the on- and off-trade resulted in consumers migrating from spirits to either beer or wine and spirits became the most affected segment from the economic downturn.
Euromonitor International's Spirits in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
