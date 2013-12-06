Spirits in India - a Snapshot (2013) - New Study Released

New Beverages research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Spirits in India by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. The market includes those spirits which are commonly referred to as Indian made foreign liquor. Traditional Indian spirits, known as Country Liquor, are typically fermented rather than distilled and are therefore excluded. Market size for Spirits in India is given in INR and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for India. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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