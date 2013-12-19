Spiritual Counselor Jennifer Hadley Starts Free "5 Days of Forgiveness" Class

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- HowToForgive.us, as a part of JenniferHadley.com, the spiritual guidance organization, led by Jennifer Hadley, who is an Intuitive Spiritual Teacher and Counselor, has announced the beginning of a free, 5 day course, to teach people how to forgive. This includes forgiving oneself, others and forgiving in all kinds of different situations. The courses will be held online and are accessible for everyone with an internet connection.



'5 Days of Forgiveness' marks the beginning of a series of 5 free classes that teaches people how to forgive. The classes are an answer to the misconception that saying "I forgive" is enough. '5 Days of Forgiveness' challenges that belief by helping people to truly learn how to forgive in order to feel free.



At the time of the year-end holidays, many people find themselves challenged to let go of upsetting memories from the year. Some people feel remorse guilt and shame and cannot forgive themselves for their errors. Other people find that time spent alone or with family can trigger painful memories from the past. Forgiveness can set them all free.



The free classes consist of 5 modules: How to Forgive, Self-Forgiveness, Forgiveness at Work, Family Forgiveness and Forgiving in a Relationship. Each module will help people grow their personal skills necessary to feel immediate relief and come to realize what true forgiveness is, how to apply it and how to move forward feeling free.



After the overwhelming success of Jennifer Hadley's recent 'Finding Freedom' classes, which taught people how to live a fulfilling life and release the habits of worry and self-doubt while improve self-esteem, self-love, and self-confidence, Jennifer Hadley is now giving back in the form a completely free class to support people who are struggling with hurt, sadness, anger and depression, especially at this holiday time.



The class will start on December 26th at 8am PST and end on December 30th. The class is available worldwide, for everyone interested in learning how to forgive. There are no charges involved and sign-up is provided at http://www.howtoforgive.us or if preferred sign-ups can be done by sending an email to admin@jenniferhadley.com. For those who cannot attend live, free downloads and replays will be available.



About Jennifer Hadley

JenniferHadley.com and HowToForgive.us are vital resources for anyone who is trying to change their life through spirituality. Jennifer Hadley sets our intention to bring forth the highest and best wisdom that we collectively can, to undertake the challenge of remembering and expressing our divinity in every moment and to experience the transformation of our day-to-day lives with practical spiritual tools anyone can use.