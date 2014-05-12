Spiritual Head of the Himalayan Institute Pandit Rajmani Tigunait, Ph.D. Joins Marc and Heather Titus Monday, May 12th on Yoga Begins Now

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Yoga Begins Now, the leading free streaming yoga radio program, welcomes international yoga and spiritual leader Dr. Pandit Rajmani Tigunait of the Himalayan Institute to the airwaves Monday, May 12th at 10AM PST on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel.



“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to bring Dr.Tigunait and his wealth of knowledge to our global base of listeners,” commented Heather Titus co-host of Yoga Begins Now.



As Founders of the Sedona Yoga Festival (http://sedonayogafestival.com) and Sponsors of the Give Back Yoga Foundation (http://givebackyoga.org), co-hosts Marc and Heather Titus bring yoga and spiritual thought leaders to a global audience each week on Yoga Begins Now (http://yogabeginsnow.com/).



“We’re looking forward to an enlightening hour with Dr. Tigunait as he shares with us his insight into traditional yoga from the Himalayas,” said co-host Marc Titus.



Tune in Monday, May 12th at 10AM PST at http://voiceamericahealth.com as Marc and Heather are joined by Dr. Pandit Rajmani Tigunait of the Himalayan Institute to discuss traditional yoga from the Himalayas. An archive of this show will be available, as well as streaming and downloadable archives of past shows, at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2302/yoga-begins-now. Yoga Beings Now also re-broadcasts every Thursday morning at 6 AM PST on http://voiceamericahealh.com.



About The Himalayan Institute

The mission of the Himalayan Institute (HI) is to offer knowledge, training, and the environment to realize one’s full potential and bring a qualitative transformation in ourselves and in the larger world of which we are integral part. A leader in the field of yoga, meditation, spirituality, and holistic health, HI is a non-profit, international organization dedicated to serving humanity through educational, spiritual, and humanitarian programs. The Institute and its varied activities and programs exemplify the spiritual heritage of mankind that unites East and West, spirituality and science, and ancient wisdom and modern technology. Founded in 1971 by Swami Rama of the Himalayas, HI draws on its roots in the yoga tradition to offer programs in self-transformation, yoga, meditation, and holistic health at its headquarters in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Services include global humanitarian projects, publishing books, a holistic health center, widely acclaimed Yoga International website http://www.himalayaninstitute.org/



About Pandit Rajmani Tigunait

Spiritual head of the Himalayan Institute, Pandit Rajmani Tigunait is the successor of Swami Rama of the Himalayas. Lecturing and teaching worldwide for more than a quarter of a century, he is the author of fourteen books, including his autobiography Touched by Fire: The Ongoing Journey of a Spiritual Seeker, the best-selling At the Eleventh Hour: The Biography of Swami Rama of the Himalayas and a regular contributor to Yoga International magazine. Family tradition gave Pandit Tigunait access to a vast range of spiritual wisdom preserved in both the written and oral traditions. Before meeting his master, Pandit Tigunait studied Sanskrit, the language of the ancient scriptures of India, as well as the languages of the Buddhist, Jaina, and Zorastrian traditions. In 1976, Swami Rama ordained Pandit Tigunait into the 5,000-year-old lineage of the Himalayan Masters. He holds two doctorates: one in Sanskrit and another in Oriental Studies, from Universities in India and the United States.



About Yoga Begins Now

For more than 5,000 years, the practice of yoga has effortlessly transcended time, space and culture. Yet suddenly it’s more popular (and more relevant) than ever before! Why? Join the bright, enlightened minds behind the Sedona Yoga Festival (http://sedonayogafestival.com) (Founder/Director Marc Titus and Producer H. Shereé Titus) as they unpack this and other compelling questions with YOGA BEGINS NOW. This informative and inspirational radio show was created to bring yoga out of the candlelit studio, and into the real world, because no matter what you’ve been told, yoga isn’t just for twenty somethings in spandex. It’s for everyone. Whether you’re young or old, size 00 or XXL, yoga will meet you right where you are. With thoughtful discussion, teacher interviews, special guests and guided practice sessions, you’ll delve beyond the purely physical aspects of yoga, and begin to understand how it supports a healthier, happier, more conscious way of living. Momentum begins with a single moment. And YOGA BEGINS NOW. http://yogabeginsnow.com.