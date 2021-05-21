Spiritual Luminary Maureen St. Germain Offers the Best Akashic Records Reading

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2021 -- Devoting more than 25 years of her life to helping people better understand themselves and others, spiritual luminary Maureen St. Germain has delighted in coaching people on their spiritual journey. She has worked with thousands of individuals who seek deeper compassion, a change in negative behaviors and a broader 360-degree perception of all the possibilities life has to offer. Without judgement or polarity, St. Germain and her Certified Guides can illuminate many optional pathways to achieving these spiritual milestones by offering the best Akashic Records reading.



As one of many tools to aid spiritual growth, an Akashic reading can be revealing, reaffirming and even surprising. An experienced Guide can help an individual open a storehouse of information which is a living field of energy that contains a soul's past, present and possible futures. Here lies the key to the deepest understanding of one's being. Retrieving these emotions, thoughts and actions is possible through guided meditations that can be taught to all who seek this knowledge. "There are many ways to access this field," says St. Germain, whose Ascension Institute offers private sessions, tele-workshops, an Ascension Portal (membership program) and numerous audiotapes, CDs and downloadable meditations. "I teach a specific method for this inner work (for oneself) or service work (for others)," St. Germain says.



During an Akashic Record reading, a trained Guide focuses on a person's unique questions (and some unanticipated questions) and prayerfully opens the private ceremony. Sessions that tap into a person's inner being are enlightening. They can help an individual escape from repeated negative behavior patterns. They can change one's future with surprising insights. They can even make someone more receptive to multiple choices in any daily predicament. For example, instead of jumping to conclusions about oneself and others, perhaps the simple question of 'what's going on here?' will make all the difference in the outcome of the situation.



"This ability to look at an event from multiple possibilities releases you from 3-D," St. Germain explains. Ultimately, a person can learn how to transcend the polarity and divisiveness of this three-dimensional world and begin to experience a completely different reality called the fifth dimension.



For people searching for an Akashic Records reading near me, they can trust Maureen St. Germain and her Certified Guides to accurately hold information in their consciousness and share it lovingly with each client. The prospects are exciting. Says St. Germain, "You are at the place where you can begin to understand that your abilities to imagine new outcomes are real and possible."



About Maureen St. Germain

For more than 25 years, Maureen St. Germain has studied and lectured worldwide on mystical and sacred traditions and is a best-selling author. The practical mystic, St. Germain applies her knowledge to helping people better navigate their contemporary lives and achieve a clearer sense of self, as well as improved relationships with others and the world around them. She and her respected team of Certified Guides have helped others reach a spiritual reawakening with the help of meditation training, workshops, the Ascension Institute, DVDs and self-help books. To contact Maureen St. Germain directly, email maureen@maureenstgermain.com. General inquiries may be sent to info@maureenstgermain.com.