Spiritual Teacher Jennifer Hadley Starts Online Boot Camp to Help People Find Freedom

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- JenniferHadley.com a spiritual guidance organization, led by Jennifer Hadley, who is an Intuitive Spiritual Teacher and Counselor, Agape Practitioner at the Agape International Spiritual Center founded by Michael Beckwith, Intuitive Spiritual Therapist and “A Course in Miracles” Practitioner, Is starting an online Spiritual Boot Camp. The aim is to help people Live a Fulfilling Life and release the habit of worry, self-doubt, relationship struggles while increasing self-esteem, self-love, and self-confidence.



As JenniferHadley.com explains, in order to build spiritual strength, one must do spiritual practices. Just as you must work out to build your physical muscles. In order to overcome the barrier of excuses and procrastination, Jennifer Hadley has set up a 7 week boot camp.



In this boot camp, you’ll get: the proven tools, routines and practices, and the inspiration and support to use them. In addition to that, the boot camp also offers A Community of like-minded souls doing the work together, practicing together, growing together and Jennifer Hadley as a mentor, who has done the work before. She will guide her students through these 7 weeks.



The boot camp starts November 6th and continues every Wednesday through December 18th. It includes a work book and every class is recorded so you never miss out. Additionally, JenniferHadley.com offers a free preview for those who want to try it first.



About JenniferHadley.

JenniferHadley.com is a vital resource for anyone who is trying to change their life through spirituality. Jennifer sets our intention to bring forth the highest and best wisdom that we collectively can, to undertake the challenge of remembering and expressing our divinity in every moment and to experience the transformation of our day-to-day lives.



JenniferHadley.com

Rev. Jennifer Hadley

7985 Santa Monica Blvd. #322

West Hollywood,

California 90046-5112

United States