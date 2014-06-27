Spirituality Forum Site Inward Quest Reaches 25,000 User-Contributed Answers Milestone

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- www.InwardQuest.com, a website that encourages the exploration of human spirituality and mind power, recently announced its latest significant achievement: reaching 25,000 user-contributed answers. The website has over 5,000 questions regarding the wide universe of mind power, and meeting the 25,000 answered questions milestone is a testament to an increasing interest in the mind power world.



Inward Quest—described as a combination of Wikipedia, Digg/Reddit, a blog, and forum—is a collaborative effort between communities of spiritually minded people.The forum, which focuses expressly on spirituality, reality creation, metaphysics, mind power, and human consciousness, allows people to make queries, answer questions,read, and index at their leisure. It is a completely free website that is open to anyone who wishes to use it, regardless of the philosophy, religion, or school of thought that a user may follow.



To use Inward Quest, individuals are first invited to make an account in order to begin collecting Karma points, a symbol of trustworthiness. After that, users can begin to ask questions and have them answered by the community. Users can browse the categories at the top of the page—such as “Questions,” “Unanswered,” and “Tags” sections—in order to browse the most popular parts of Inward Quest.



Inward Quest emphasizes the importance of courteousness, respectfulness, and open-mindedness while using the forum. Users of InwardQuest.com are invited to ask questions of any kind as long as they are written clearly, detailed, and specific.



“Inward Quest is as frictionless and painless to use as we could make it,” said site owner Simon Templeton. “We believe finding the right answer quickly to your questions should be as easy as possible and maybe even a little fun along the way. With your help, we can build good answers together to every imaginable spiritual or metaphysical question.”



Inward Quest is available in over 77 languages, including English, Spanish, French, Italian, Arabic, Russian, and Japanese.



Individuals interested in learning more about Inward Quest and popular mind power forum can visit the Inward Quest website for additional information. Visitors can also subscribe to Inward Quest’s Facebook, Twitter, Google+, and LinkedIn accounts for the latest updates on the forum.



About Inward Quest

Inward Quest is the Internet's premier Q&A site devoted to human spirituality and mind power. Established in 2009, the site has been a runaway success with visitors contributing more than 5,000 questions and 25,000 answers to do with applying the power of the human mind to live a happier and more prosperous life. The site's continued growth demonstrates the soaring interest in subjects related to mind power. For more information, please visit http://www.inwardquest.com