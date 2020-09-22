"Spirituality of Covid" Presented by "Ambassador of JOY" Shore on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the episode "Spirituality of Covid" on The JOY of LIVING show with host Barry "Ambassador of JOY" Shore, and guest Priety Upala. Together, they discuss finding Spirituality amidst the Pandemic. The episode is now available on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/125859/spirituality-of-covid.



Preity Upala, former investment banker, now connects people through a series of spiritual endeavors and media productions. She is a former Miss India International and has appeared in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Preity was born in Dubai and has traveled to many different places such as India, United Arab, and France. Through her traveling she has established herself as a global citizen.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore, Ambassador of JOY, has as his mission to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book, STRESS Kills…JOY HEALS reveals 11 daily strategies for living in JOY. Barry is a successful serial entrepreneur with two exits and three issued patents. In September 2004, Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to "Go MAD" (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY daily no matter the situation, and www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born. He also founded the KEEP SMILING Movement, which has distributed over TWO Million KEEP SMILING Cards for free. His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has almost two million downloads to date. In the process of recovering from full paralysis, Barry has become an avid



swimmer. He now swims two miles a day, six times a week, accumulating more than 7,723 miles over 12 years.



About VoiceAmerica

