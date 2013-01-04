Spiritus Healing Arts Offers Energy Healing Facial Rejuvenation for the New Age

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Spiritus Healing Arts (http://spiritushealingarts.com) announces the existence of their San Diego Energy Healing Massage Therapy & Facial Rejuvenation Clinic. They provide energy healing facial skin rejuvenation, and energy healing therapeutic massage of the head, neck, and shoulders. Tarot card readings, and past lives clearing included.



Owner and media contact of Spiritus Healing Arts, Scott Truel, was asked about his facial rejuvenation in San Diego practice recently. He says that over 25 years ago he began to study massage therapy. He worked in San Diego and combined the spiritual areas and therapeutic massage practices he had an interest in for many years. He believes that energy healing along with the combination of therapeutic massage helps the body heal faster as it clears up the blockages in the astral body and in the physical body.



The techniques used by Energy Healer Scott Truel is a focused head, neck, and shoulder massage San Diego residents can avail themselves of to relieve pain in those areas. He says that these areas are where we carry stress and because of this we get neck aches, and headaches, which are so common in today’s society and faced paced lifestyle. In the San Diego area clients go to Scott and use his healing approach to massage which massage clinics and other spas tend to lack.



He says that people fail to realize that the body reacts to poor posture with symptoms of pain. This can occur over a number of years from sitting and standing incorrectly. The body reacts with pain in the neck, shoulders, back, and headaches can occur if the posture is quite bad. Even with all the technology we have today poor posture tends to occur because we sit at computers for long hours each day. With practiced good posture, energy healing, and therapeutic massage, Scott says that many of his patients find relief that lasts a long time.



Due to his latest website Spiritus Healing Arts has been attracting a lot of attention. Scott offers effective treatment that’s gentle and unique for patients seeking non surgical facial skin rejuvenation as well as relief from neck strain. For those that suffer upper back, neck and should pain, or the ravage of aging, Scott is able to treat the energetic body as well as physical body for full and complete healing with noticeable results.



About Spiritus Healing Arts

Spiritus Healing Arts is owned by Scott Truel. He received his certification in Therapeutic Massage in 1985 and in Burnham Systems Facial Rejuvenation the following year. He went on to further his training by attending the Center of Light Training for Healers from 1987 to 1989. It was through his training the spiritual gifts began to develop such as energy healing, past lives clearing, and tarot card reading. Today, Mr. Truel has been fortunate to combine his massage therapy with his other spiritual gifts, which helps people to heal their mind, body, and spirit all under the same roof. In addition to his energy healing massage services, Scott also provides skin rejuvenation facials also coupled with energy healing to reverse the signs of aging. The hours of Spiritus Healing Arts is 10 to 6 weekdays. Scott is also available during the evening and on weekends by appointment.



MEDIA CONTACT

Scott Truel

San Diego, California 92108

(619) 540-9397

Scott@spiritushealingarts.com

http://www.spiritushealingarts.com