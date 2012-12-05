Spiritus Healing Arts Provides Holistic Healing for Body Pain and Mind Rejuvenation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Spiritus Healing Arts (spiritushealingarts.com) is announcing publicly the location of their holistic energy healing massage San Diego therapy practice, which currently provides therapeutic massage, holistic facial skin rejuvenation, energy healing, tarot card readings, and past lives clearing.



Scott Truel, media contact and owner of Spiritus Healing Arts was asked recently about his practice. "My journey began more than 25 years ago when I was studying to become a massage therapist. I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to combine my therapeutic massage practice in San Diego with the spiritual areas I found myself drawn to for many years. I truly believe the combination of therapeutic massage along with energy healing helps clear up blockages in the physical and astral body so the body can heal faster."



Scott Truel focuses most of his massage techniques on the shoulders, head, and neck pain San Diego, Ca. These are the areas of the body that most people carry their stress and as a result, headaches and neck aches are very common occurrences in today's fast paced society. Clients living in the San Diego area have come to rely on Scott's experience and his healing approach to massage that is often lacking at other spas or massage clinics.



"What many people do not realize is, the body will begin to react with pain to poor posture over a number of years of standing and sitting incorrectly. This poor posture can result in pain in the upper back, shoulders, neck, and even cause headaches if the posture is very bad. Learning good posture is something that is unfortunately lacking in today's society especially with all the technology we use. It’s especially true for people sitting at computers for hours each day. Through therapeutic massage, energy healing and practiced good posture, many of my clients find lasting pain relief", Scott added.



Spiritus Healing Arts has been attracting a lot of attention due to the latest website and the fact that Scott offers a unique, gentle and effective treatment for people suffering from the ravages of aging along with those suffering from neck and upper back pain by treating the physical and energetic aspects of our being.



About Spiritus Healing Arts

Spiritus Healing Arts is owned by Scott Truel. He received his certification in Therapeutic Massage in 1985 and in Burnham Systems Facial Rejuvenation the following year. He went on to further his training by attending the Center of Light Training for Healers from 1987 to 1989. It was through his training the spiritual gifts began to develop such as energy healing, past lives, and tarot card reading. Today, Mr. Truel has been fortunate to combine his massage therapy with his other spiritual gifts, which helps people to heal their mind, body, and spirit all under the same roof. In addition to his massage healing services, Scott also provides holistic facial San Diego coupled with energy healing massage to reverse the signs of aging. The hours of Spiritus Healing Arts is 10 to 6 weekdays. Scott is also available during the evening and on weekends by appointment.