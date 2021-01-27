Spirolite Provides Powerful Stability

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- The methodology utilized in the Spirolite development process is a completely novel one. Spirolite is the only U.S. polyethylene pipe system that provides plumbing supplies for a legitimate cost-efficient secondary replacement, often used for applications like drainage or sewer use. The Spirolite pipe's innovative nature makes construction simpler by cutting down the time necessary to perform certain steps and, as a result of the design, corrosion effects are greatly reduced due to the superior resistance. Also, clients can be confident that the Spirolite pipe complies with the strict ASTM F-894 requirements.



Stability power, endurance, these are a few of the qualities that make Spirolite a very robust solution. Please contact MIMECO to learn more regarding Spirolite and its benefits.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy Parts provides technically advanced, dependable, sturdy, and efficient pipe fusion equipment solutions. Its versatile tools are designed to be used for just about any project and there is a team of professionals thoroughly trained in working with McElroy parts and equipment. These individuals include McElroy Certified Instructors and McElroy Certified Master Mechanics. For information on McElroy fusion machine parts please call 305-570-3831 or visit https://www.mcelroyparts.com.