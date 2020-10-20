Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- Increasing cases of respiratory diseases such as chronic bronchitis and others are predicted to drive the global spirometers market says Fortune Business Insights in a report titled "Spirometers Market Size", Share and Global Trend By Type (Portable, Non-Portable), By Application (Asthma, Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Diseases (COPD)), By End-User(Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026." Rising cases of chronic pulmonary obstructive diseases (CPOD) such as chronic bronchitis is propelling the growth of the global spirometer market.



Update Smart: Advent Wireless Spirometer for Home-Use to Boost Market



NovaAir, a Sweden-based company introduced their new product updated smart, a wireless home-use spirometer. The tiny portable device can be connected to smartphones or tablets via Bluetooth and be used hassle free. The new device is expected to propel growth of the global spirometer market, owing to the CE Mark certification given to the medical device. This factor is likely to fuel demand among patients. Further new technological advancement and innovation in devices by key players is likely to boost the spirometers market. For instance, Henry Schein, Inc. launched the Henry Schein EasyOne Air spirometer, for the lung function testing that can potentially improve recognition and diagnosis of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).



some of the key players in the global Spirometers Market:



Thor

NSPIRE HEALTH INC.

Geratherm Respiratory GmbH

SDI Diagnostics

BTL

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

FIM Medical SAS

medical ECONET

Labtech International Ltd.

MIR Medical International Research

medical equipment Europe GmbH

Medizintechnik AG

Vitalograph an



Key Segmentation of Spirometers Market



Spirometers Market Segments by Type



Portable

Non-Portable

Spirometers Market Segments by Application



Asthma

Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Diseases (COPD)

Spirometers Market Segments by End User



Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

By Geography



North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Increasing Cases of Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Diseases (COPD) Will Support Growth



A spirometer is primarily used as a diagnostic tool to measure lung capacity. Spirometer generally assists in detecting symptoms of chronic respiratory disorders such as chronic pulmonary diseases, cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic bronchitis and emphysema. According to a report by WHO, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is predicted to be one of the main causes of deaths by the year 2030. Rising incidences of chronic pulmonary obstructive diseases (COPD) such as emphysema, cystic fibrosis and chronic bronchitis are consequently supporting and driving the global spirometers market. In addition, tobacco consumption, smoking, increasing air pollution, contact to toxic chemicals are predicted to propel growth and further boost the global spirometer market in the forthcoming year. Nonetheless, inadequate nurse training, need for quality control and danger of pneumothorax are some factors predicted to hinder the growth of the spirometers market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific Projected to Witness Considerable Growth in the Global Market



North America leads the global spirometers market and is predicted to dominate the market through the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of chronic respiratory conditions is driving the market in the region. Further increasing cases of (COPD)due to reasons such as contact with toxic substances and toxic smokes and bacterial & infections fungal are some of the factors expected to fuel demand for spirometers. In addition, the rising acceptance of spirometers in the region is predicted to boost the spirometers market in the forthcoming year.



Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major market share of the global spirometers market during the forecast period. The rising cases of lung-related disease and asthma are fostering the growth in the region. progression in technology by the healthcare sector, escalating demand for precautionary treatment and growing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are likely to propel growth of global spirometers market in Asia Pacific.



Some of the major companies that are present in the global spirometers market are Thor, NSPIRE HEALTH INC., Geratherm Respiratory GmbH, SDI Diagnostics, BTL, CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD., FIM Medical SAS, medical ECONET, Labtech International Ltd., MIR Medical International Research, medical equipment Europe GmbH, Medizintechnik AG, Vitalograph and others.



Questions and Answers:



What will the market growth rate of Spirometers Market in 2025?



What are the key factors driving the Global Spirometers Market?



What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Spirometers Market?



Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Spirometers Market?



Who are the key vendors inSpirometers space?



What are the Spirometers Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Spirometers Market?



What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Spirometers Market?



What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Spirometers Market?



