SPJ Lighting Announces Their Made in USA Certified Products

South El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- SPJ Lighting, a premier manufacturer of architectural lighting and lighting equipment, is pleased to announce that their products are certified 100% made in the USA. All of their light fixtures are made in the USA and built with high quality solid brass, copper, and stainless steel.



For those who like to spend time in the backyard in the evening, nothing beats well-made outdoor lighting fixtures. SPJ Lighting features a wide range of lighting products, such as outdoor landscape lighting, LED recessed lighting, path lighting, LED deck lights, LED yard lights, step lights, and many more. Customers have a great deal of choice in customizing their outdoor lighting for both aesthetic and functional considerations.



Not only does SPJ Lighting offer top-notch lighting products that are made and manufactured in the United States, but they also are leading the way in green lighting with LED lights. SPJ Lighting’s product line leads the industry with state-of-the-art Forever Bright LED technology that doesn’t sacrifice construction quality. According to a spokesperson, “When others were reluctant to move ahead with LED lamping, we jumped in and now have more than 5 years of experience. Our competition is just now getting started.” They haven’t stopped at LED lights, either. New lighting fixtures from SPJ Lighting are coming out with low voltage motion detection and emergency battery back-ups to make the lighting experience as good as possible for customers.



About SPJ Lighting

For over 15 years, SPJ Lighting has been providing well-constructed and artistic outdoor lighting fixtures for customers of all sorts. Known especially for their solid brass and copper materials and classic bronze and rusty finishes, SPJ Lighting has led the industry since its inception. Their 100% made in USA products are warm, reliable, and environmentally friendly, making them the perfect choice for outdoor lighting customers everywhere.