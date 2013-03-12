SPJ Lighting Offers 20-Year Warranty on Forever Bright Lighting Systems

South El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- SPJ Lighting, the industry’s leader in architectural lighting, is happy to announce that they will now offer a 20-year warranty on all LED components in their stylish and environmentally-friendly Forever Bright Lighting Systems. Their no hassle guarantee stands behind the quality of the huge selection of LED landscape lighting choices available from their Forever Bright line.



Customers will never have to worry about being left in the dark when they have beautiful, energy-efficient Forever Bright Lighting installed as part of their outdoor landscape lighting system. Forever Bright lights incorporate state-of-the-art LED technology, burning longer and cooler than traditional halogens with a warm, bright light. Components of a Forever Bright Lighting System can be expected to provide up to 50,000 hours of lamp life while consuming 92% less energy than a traditional halogen bulb. “While other manufacturers were reluctant to move ahead with LED lamping,” said owner Paul Lestz, “SPJ Lighting jumped in with both feet and we now have more than 5 years of experience working with the technology in our landscape lighting systems, while our competitors are only just getting started.”



Forever Bright Lighting is versatile and durable, blending into systems that include a range of LED lighting options, from path lights and directional lighting for gardens and walkways to recessed and submersible LED lighting for stairway and underwater illumination. The simplicity of the SPJ Lighting design allows for the fast, effortless installation of Forever Bright Lighting in hard to reach places without ever sacrificing visual aesthetic.



About SPJ Lighting

For years, SPJ Lighting has provided outdoor lighting options for a national market. Their elegant yet built-to-last designs offer illumination for a wide variety of architectural lighting needs. Known for their beautiful signature finishes and environmentally-friendly products, SPJ Lighting has become an industry leader in quality light fixtures, and continues to lead the way towards a greener, healthier planet with their innovative Forever Bright Lighting Systems. For additional information please visit, http://www.spjlighting.com/.