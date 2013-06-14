Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Xocai International Update: Adam Paul Green, MXI Corp Top Earning Ambassador, has this breaking news for Healthy Chocolate distributors around the globe. The “Healthy Chocolate” US Trademark has received an update this week to its effectiveness statement. The MXI Auto-Ship Loyalty Program is designed to reward those members of the Healthy Chocolate Family who continue to purchase products via the auto-ship program. The Loyalty Program is available to newly enrolled Affiliates and higher who join and establish an auto-ship order at the time of their enrollment. The Loyalty Program is available for 12 months from the date of enrollment. Products at no charge, may be earned by maintaining an active auto-ship order for two or more consecutive auto-ships. Every two consecutive auto-ship orders one purchases will earn product at no charge on a Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer. Also, our new 2013 anti-aging skin care product, Xophoria, is going to be launched this year starting in March 2013 at a special, exclusive event in California.



Those who can make it there will receive the details on the science behind our new crème, lotion, serum, cleanser, spf and other cosmeceutical skin spot application products. Enter this promo code and receive a special gift at no charge: "Pak Kret Nonthaburi"



Splendid Asian Network Builder 'Adam Paul Green' Announces Spring 2013 Probable Visit to Pak Kret Nonthaburi Found Near Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya in Order to Solidify International Business Relationships for Xocai Healthy Chocolate



What is so special about cacao? This small bean possesses some impressive health-promoting properties that are increasingly supported by science. Most notable is its antioxidant content. Cacao contains potent compounds such as flavonols, polyphenols and procyanidins that exert unique properties. Cacao is also rich in several B vitamins, minerals such as copper, magnesium and zinc, amino acids and mood-boosting chemicals like phenylethylamine (PEA) and theobromine. (mxicorp.com/healthychocolate/)



This nutritional firepower translates to numerous health benefits. In fact, science now tells us that cacao and dark, healthy chocolate can support the health of most of the body’s major systems.



The astounding ORACfn scores for Xoçai’s various products come from Brunswick Labs, an independent, third-party analytical laboratory that provides analytical services for some of the finest research institutions, corporations, and public organizations. Xoçaí is enrolled in Brunswick Lab’s certified program, an authoritative quality-assurance system that issues certification to products that have met strict criteria for their most popular ORACfn tests. The program is designed to help consumers cut through the confusion surrounding ORACfn scores and antioxidant values, as well as to discern which products make questionable claims regarding their antioxidant values. (mxicorp.com/thewholestory/)