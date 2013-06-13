Split by Segregation, the United States Faces a Second Civil War in New Novel by Mike Bushman

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- If America’s future builds from its current political trajectory, the nation faces its second civil war in little more than a generation. Secession 2041 paints a realistic, suspense-filled portrait of the next great battle to divide America. Author Mike Bushman’s second novel displays how everyday Americans pay with their lives as today’s partisan-driven divisions reach an end game.



In 2041, Senator Manny Jones takes charge of a four-state secession battle in America’s Southwest to create the Republic of Alta Texas. As he does, the United Nations sends peacekeepers to protect the region’s Hispanic majority from what it contends will be genocidal U.S. military retribution on those who voted to secede. Peacekeeping troops conceal a massive territory grab supported by anti-American terrorists, the world’s most powerful drug cartel and nations intent on weakening the United States.



U.S. President Marc Phillipi seeks to make amends after a lie he told to win reelection backfires, setting a 72-hour deadline to end the secession attempt. Professor Paul Stark and Independent Congresswoman Jill Carlson hold on to each other as they search for solutions others can’t see.



Two teens maneuver to avoid being trapped in the middle. Just out of high school, the newfound fame of Juan Gonzalez as a leader of Mexican Americans makes him a primary target for both sides. Camped on the new border with her family, 14-year-old Clarissa Coleman risks her life and endures lost innocence trying to protect America.



In Melting Point 2040, Bushman’s first novel, America’s melting pot reached its boiling point. In Secession 2041, division darkens America’s soil with the blood of civil war.



“Whether the topic is immigration reform, education or language, it’s critical that we understand the consequences of deep divisions in America,” Bushman said of his reason for writing Secession 2041. “While we can find pockets of integration, Americans are re-segregating in where we live, what schools our children attend and even in what media we consume. Many in politics, media and other ventures seek to exploit our divisions by tailoring messages and information to ever-narrowing niches. Not only do we not live, work and learn together as much as we need to, we don’t even share a common fact base.”



About Mike Bushman

Mike Bushman spent 25 years as a top congressional aide, lobbyist and corporate policy and communications executive. Secession 2041, his second novel, is published by AltFuture Publishing and available for sale at Amazon.com, Smashwords.com, Createspace.com and other on-line retailers globally.



“When our melting pot flavors are not given time to simmer and blend together, we create harsh conditions that too many politicians eagerly exploit,” Bushman added to explain the concept development behind Secession 2041. “The consequences of this exploitation will be harsh and will likely turn fatal if study of world history is any guide. Too many people today act as if they are welcoming diversity when they are really driving division. Too many others are so focused on preventing demographic change that they can’t see the value and necessity of blending various cultures to enrich our nation and point the way for others.”



