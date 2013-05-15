Spodek Law Group Launch New Website to Make Certificates of Disposition Easier to Obtain

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Today, more than ever, prospective employers, licensing agencies and immigration officials are doing more thorough background checks on applicants. This trend requires individuals to obtain a Certificate of Disposition to explain prior criminal charges in New York State. Regardless of whether the criminal case was ultimately dismissed or sealed, they demand to see the official Certificate of Disposition.



A Certificate of Disposition is a one page certified record which summarizes the particulars of a criminal case. It is an essential document for those who have had criminal proceedings against them in a wide variety of instances including employment, immigration and licensing. Spodek Law Group P.C., a New York Criminal Defense Law Firm headed by NY criminal Lawyer Todd Spodek, has launched a new website in order to offer clients a ‘one stop shop’ to obtain a Certificates of Disposition for criminal cases.



For years, Spodek Law Group P.C. has assisted their clients in obtaining a Certificate of Disposition. In an effort to streamline this process, Spodek Law Group P.C. has launched a dedicated website and service to make it fast and easy for their clients to get a Certificate of Disposition. Spodek Law Group P.C. makes the process simple and efficient by cutting through the red tape and avoiding common pitfalls. Many clients seeking a Certificate of Disposition do not recall which county or court they need to contact and do not recall their arrest date or docket number. Spodek Law Group P.C. handles all aspects of this process in order to make it as simple as possible for the client.



The affordable flat fee of $100.00 + the mandatory $10.00 court fee makes it possible for anyone to obtain a Certificate of Disposition. The official document is scanned and emailed to the client and the original is mailed out the same day it is received.



Spodek Law Group’s experience includes obtaining certificates of disposition for individuals who do not recall the borough or county of their arrest, do not have the arrest and/or docket number, and do not recall the charges. Upon payment, they immediately schedule a time for an experienced member of their team to visit the clerk's office and investigate.



Spodek Law Group has helped hundreds of clients when they are applying for naturalization, adjustment of status, and renewing permanent residency cards. They helped bankers, lawyers and doctors who are appearing before New York State licensing boards. They have assisted prospective employees of New York City, New York State and those being vetted by the Department of Investigation.



A spokesperson for Spodek Law Group explained, “The attorneys at Spodek Law Group P.C. invest their blood, sweat and tears into each criminal case. Through strategic plea bargaining, in-depth investigations, and our teamwork approach at trial - we have obtained tremendous results for our client. However, our work does not end there. Our criminal defense lawyers also help our clients get back on their feet. Often times, clients need official proof that their criminal case was dismissed and sealed and we obtain certificate of dispositions on their behalf.”



About Spodek Law Group

Todd Spodek attended Northeastern University in Boston, MA and majored in criminal justice. Mr. Spodek represents individuals and businesses in criminal investigations, grand jury investigations, violations, misdemeanor and felony cases. Mr Spodek has successfully resolved criminal cases before an arrest has been made, as well as post arrest through strategic plea bargaining. Mr. Spodek has secured numerous acquittals at trial for his clients. Recent trials include Felony Murder, Depraved Indifference Murder, Assault, Robbery, Menacing, Harassment and Predatory Sexual Assault. Mr. Spodek’s practice is split between criminal defense, and family and matrimonial law. For more information, please visit: http://www.spodeklawgroup.com/