Spodek Law Group Launches BrooklynCriminalDefense.com

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Brooklyn based Spodek Law Group , P.C. has created a comprehensive website detailing the arrest to arraignment process in Brooklyn New York. This website is invaluable tool for anyone going through the criminal justice system in Brooklyn.



The website will give a practical step by step guide to the arraignment process and the issues that arise during the criminal court arraignment. This is indispensible for family members who are attempting to bail out a loved one and/or seeking the assistance of a bail bondsman.



Once an arrest is made, the arresting officer fills out mandatory paperwork and the arrestee is transferred to central booking for his or her arraignment. This is one of the most important aspects of a criminal case, as the decision as to whether the defendant is released on his or her own recognizance occurs at this juncture. If the defendant is not released, bail will be set.



A Brooklyn Criminal Defense from Spodek Law Group P.C. will be able to prepare way in advance of the arraignment the arguments as to why no bail should be ordered. This will include an interview of the defendant’s family members and collateral contacts. Further, a thorough analysis of the criminal complaint and potential evidence against the defendant will be done.



Spodek Law Group is acutely familiar with the Brooklyn criminal court system, the prosecutors and the Judges. The Criminal Defense Group practices all aspects of criminal defense.



For more information, go to www.brooklyncriminaldefense.com/brooklyn-arraignment-process/



About Spodek Law Group, P.C.

Spodek Law Group, P.C. has represented Brooklyn residents for over 36 years, at arraignment, jury trials, bench trials, appeals and post conviction work. The law firm provides free consultations and guides everyone through the court process. Our firm has been treating clients like family since 1976.



Brooklyn Office:

Spodek Law Group P.C.

26 Court St., Suite 913

Brooklyn, NY 11215

(718) 596-3700



Manhattan Office:

Spodek Law Group P.C.

100 Church St., 8th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 300-5196



Queens Office:

Spodek Law Group P.C.

31-10 37th Avenue,Suite 202

Long Island City, New York 11101

(888) 977-6335