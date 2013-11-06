Spokane Artist Launches Free Gallery Show Series

Spokane Valley, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Sandra Hilson, a Spokane-based painter and artist, has recently announced a series of upcoming free art shows. The shows will take place the first Friday of every month at Hilson's personal gallery, located at 9009 E. Euclid, Spokane Valley, WA.



From 5 to 8 p.m., Hilson will offer visitors a chance to view her latest work, listen to music and enjoy light refreshments. There will also be a raffle, giving visitors the opportunity to win a free piece of Hilson’s art.



Sandra Hilson is a seasoned artist, utilizing canvas, glass and other materials as her foundation. For her paint, Hilson uses a handmade product created by herself and her mother many years ago. The paint produces a glass-like effect, delivering a unique and one-of-a-kind look on every piece she creates.



Hilson’s work has been featured at venues throughout the Spokane area and across the nation. Locally, her work can be found at the Spokane Public Library, Hotel Lusso, the Downtown Visual Arts Tour, Max Restaurant, Discovery School, Holiday Express Hotel and McGlades Bistro and Market, as well as several TV commercials. On the national scene, you can see Hilson’s art at galleries, museums and restaurants throughout Washington, Oregon and Nevada.



The Hilson Gallery is located at 9009 E. Euclid in Spokane. To learn more about Sandra Hilson or her gallery shows, visit www.SandraHilsonArt.com or call 509-714-6655.



About Sandra Hilson

Sandra Hilson is an artist and painter located in Spokane, Washington. Hilson’sartand work can be seen at galleries, restaurants, museums and hotels in Spokane, as well as throughout the country. For more information on Sandra Hilson, visit www.SandraHilsonArt.com.



Media Contact

9009 E. Euclid

Spokane Valley, WA 99212

Hilson Gallery

509-714-6655

http://www.SandraHilsonArt.com

Sandra Hilson

cliqnnow@gmail.com