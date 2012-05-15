Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Boy Scout Troop 171 will hold their car wash on Saturday, May 19 at the Trusted Detailing parking lot located at 3721 N. Division Street from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.. This is located at the intersection of Division and Providence streets.



The scouts will offer a car wash, wax and a tire shine all for donations. Customers will be asked to donate whatever they deem their car wash is worth, or whatever they feel not having to wash and wax their car themselves is worth.



"On my honor, I will do my best To do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law;"



To help other people at all times; To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.



National Youth Leadership Training is an exciting, action-packed program designed for councils to provide youth members with leadership skills and experience they can use in their home troops and in other situations demanding leadership of self and others.



For many years, junior leader training (JLT) was an important part of the leadership training continuum of BSA local councils throughout America. The NYLT course centers around the concepts of what a leader must BE, what he must KNOW, and what he must DO. The key elements are then taught with a clear focus on HOW TO. The skills come alive during the week as the patrol goes on a Quest for the Meaning of Leadership.



NYLT is a six-day course. Content is delivered in a troop and patrol outdoor setting with an emphasis on immediate application of learning in a fun environment. Interconnecting concepts and work processes are introduced early, built upon, and aided by the use of memory aids, which allows participants to understand and employ the leadership skills much faster.



For more information, visit Troop 171’s web site at troop171.net or call 1-509-220-9902