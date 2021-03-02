Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Sponge Applicator Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Sponge Applicator Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Sponge Applicator. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Coty, Inc. (United States),L'OrÃ©al SA (France) ,EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (United States),New Avon Company (United States),Shenzhen Karina Makeup Tools Ltd (China),Yumark Enterprises Corp. (Taiwan),Qual Cosmetics (China),PUSPONGE (China),TaikiUSA Inc. (United States),KTT Enterprises (United States),Kryolan (United States),Huntsman Corporation (United States),UFP Technologies, Inc. (United States).



Definition:

Sponge applicators are the ideal solution for liquid and paste products. Sponge applicators make it convenient for the user to collect and apply the product at the targeted area more efficiently. This helps in the reduction of wastage and makes the process more convenient. Contouring makeup is a big trend in the market place and these sponge applicators are specifically designed to camouflage, contour, and sculpt. Sponge applicators help to save time and are user-friendly due to their ease of usability. Sponge applicators are used across various industries which include cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, automotive, etc.



Market Trend:

Rising Demand for User-Friendly Sponge Applicator



Market Drivers:

Rise in Demand for Sponge Applicators in Various Industry

Sponge Applicators are Cost-Effective and Cater to a Large User Base



Restraints:

Lack of od Awareness About the Benefits of Sponge Applicator



The Global Sponge Applicator Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Latex Sponge, Non-latex Sponge, Polyurethane Sponge), Application (Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Personal Care, Others), Shape (V-Shaped Buffed Edge, Square, Round, Oval., Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



