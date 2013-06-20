Sponsoring the Official Rescue & Patrol Boat for Super Boat International Races

Dania Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- After a spectacular end-of-race display in last month’s Thunder on Cocoa Beach Grand Prix, Super Boat International has reached an agreement with Nautical Ventures Group to supply the Official Rescue & Patrol Boat for the balance of the 2013 race schedule.



“Specifically, we brought the new Belzona Marine 325 Center Console to the Cocoa Beach race and everyone went wild over it,” said Roger Moore, CEO of Nautical Ventures Group. “At the end of the race helicopters dropped divers into the water and they boarded the Belzona via its unique sliding port & starboard doors. It was a real crowd pleaser.”



“The SBI officials were so impressed with the service utility performance of the Belzona 325 that they asked if we would bring it to their events for the rest of this race season,” notes Marc Jacob, Director of Hi-Performance Sales for Nautical Ventures Group. “The SBI saw the safety potential of this model and just had to have it on the course for all the races.”



In addition, Nautical Ventures will be showcasing a 42’ Fountain Lightning at the next SBA race scheduled for July 5th – 7th in Sarasota, Florida.



Nautical Ventures is the exclusive dealer for Belzona Marine, as well as a stocking dealer for Baja, Donzi, and Fountain powerboats. All these brands are in stock for prospects to see at their retail store located at the northeast corner of Griffin Road and I-95 in Dania Beach, FL. http://www.nauticalventures.com/ http://www.nauticalventurestenders.com/



