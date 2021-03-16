Sport Bottles Market Current & Future Trends Along with Upcoming Opportunities by 2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Bottles are primary needs of consumers. They are a part of consumer's daily lives especially who go on outdoors for various activities like sports, travel, work purposes and others. Understanding the different needs of the consumers, the bottle manufacturers have designed bottles suited for various activities. Among the wide range of bottles, sport bottles market have been witnessing a growing demand among the consumers who are involved in sport activities both indoor and outdoor. Bottle manufacturers have also contributed to the increasing demand for sport bottles market by designing innovating and attractive sport bottles which stirs up the purchase desire among consumers. Consumers, associated with sports wish to own attractive and smart looking sport bottles, an essential, that also enhances the activity experience thereby fueling the sports bottle market.



Sport Bottles Market: Market Dynamics



Growing needs of consumers to own a separate bottle for sport activities have driven the bottle manufacturers to manufacture trendy sport bottles. Increasing fitness enthusiasts have resulted into an increased demand in the fitness and exercise accessories industry thereby sport bottles being one of the essential accessory have witnessed significant growth in the bottle market. Bottle manufacturers, in order to cater to the consumer needs have been continuously designing attractive and stylish sports bottles available in multiple shapes, designs that create a purchase desire among the consumers.



Sport Bottles Market: Market Segmentation



Sport bottles market can be classified on the basis of material type which includes:



Stainless Steel

Plastic

Silicone

Aluminum

Others



Sport bottles market can be segmented on the basis of liquid quantity (ml) which includes:



600ml -650ml

700ml- 750 ml

Above 750 ml



Sport bottles market can be further segmented on the basis of distribution channels which includes:



Convenience Stores

Grocery Stores

E-Commerce Websites

Others



Sport bottles market can be classified mainly into stainless steel bottles, plastic bottles, silicone bottles and aluminum bottles. Stainless steel bottles are manufactured from natural elements that can be recycled. The insulating attributes of stainless steel bottles help in keeping water cool for 24 hours. Silicone sport bottles are advantageous in a way that they are light in weight, portable and squeezable. Plastic sport bottles can be molded into shapes and sizes as required, and are available in various color shades thus, giving it an attractive appearance. Aluminum bottles have a visual appearance similar to that of stainless steel bottles. They are cheaper, recyclable and also maintains the water temperature.



Sport water bottles come along with different liquid quantity which includes 600ml -650ml, 700ml- 750 ml and above 750 ml. Sport bottles have a wide range of distribution channels including convenience stores, grocery stores and e-commerce websites such as flip kart, amazon, and snap deal.



Sport Bottles Market: Regional Outlook



Regional coverage for sport bottles include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and China (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Sport bottles market have a high demand in North America followed by Latin America and Europe. It is attributed to high consciousness regarding one's physical well-being which drives the consumers to join fitness clubs or perform indoor and outdoor activities thereby impacting the demand for fitness accessories market, sports bottles being one of the main accessory. The sport bottles market in APAC have a comparatively less penetration than North America but it has been witnessed that the market is growing gradually. Developing economy such as India provides a potential scope for the sport bottles market to grow during the forecast period. Growing population and their concern about health fitness, rising disposable income, increasing youth population are expected to stimulate the growth of fitness clubs in India thereby increasing the demand for sport bottles market.



Sport Bottles Market: Market Players



The key players in the sport bottles market include Nike, Adidas AG, Puma SE, Milton, Shantou Zhisheng Plastics Co. Ltd., H2O International SA, shanghai Atlantis Industry Co. Ltd. And others.



