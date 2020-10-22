Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- All New! 2020 COVID Edition

AMA Latest publication of the "Global Sport Clothes" examines the market for Global Sport Clothes and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Global Sport Clothes, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Sport clothes are worn during sports activities or physical exercises. They provide comfort as well as safety. Rising sports culture across the globe has given an edge to the sport clothes manufacturers to expand their market presence through innovation in product design. Amid changing consumer's preferences, the key for sustainability for the stakeholders in the market is to have sound strategic approach and ability to adapt rapidly changing demands.

List of players profiled in this report: Reebok [United States], Oakley [United States], Avia [United States], Levis [United States], Adidas [Germany], Lee [United States], Scott [Switzerland], Majestic [United States], The north face [United States], Columbia [United States], Jockey [United States], Puma [Germany], Nike [United States] and Prince [United States]

The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc. Primary data collection includes mediums such as telephonic interview, LinkedIn in mails, email, analyst call, press conferences, virtual meetings that took place post Covid i.e in last few months of 2020.

How the Scope of the Study is defined:

Type (Suit, Others), Application (Men, Women)

Market Trend

Growing Demand for Active Wear and Public Inclination Towards Eco-friendly Products



Market Drivers

Rising Sport Culture, Celebrity Endorsement of Sports Apparels, Health and Physically Active Lifestyle Awareness and Rising E-commerce Sales



Opportunities

Innovation in Products, Rising Disposable Income In Emerging Countries and Favorable Government Initiatives to Promote Sports

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

South & Central America (Argentina, Chile, and Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia)



