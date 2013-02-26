Sport Hotels Andorra - Best Sport Resort and Hotel in Andorra Group

Soldeu, Canillo -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Andorra holidays have become extremely popular over the recent years all through the globe for offering people with exciting snowboarding and budget ski deals. Nestled in between Spain and France and situated in the lap of the Eastern Pyrenees, Andorra has some of the world’s best ski schools, safe snow coverage grounds, stunning views and ideal skiing terrains. Also Andorra has turned in to a haven for passionate skiers because of the fantastic luxurious ski resorts and hotels that it has in order to offer comfort, entertainment to the sports lovers in the course of their ski Andorra vacations.



Those who are seeking for a comfortable accommodation at the Principality of Andorra during their ski vacation must at once book their stay at the Sports Hotels Resort & Spa Andorra. It is the most ideal hotel in Andorra group that can offer a skier with all modern amenities, lively nightlife at pubs, luxurious accommodation options in well furnished rooms, variety of delicious cuisines and drink, professional spas for relaxation of mind & body and many more irresistible facilities. This Resort and hotel in Andorra group came in to existence in the year 1972.



This resort and hotel group was actually a family business that took off with the foundation of Esports Calbo, the first stores for ski hiring in Soldeu. Sometimes later the Hotel El Duc was inaugurated and after 15 long years the 4-star hotel, the first in Soldeu was set up by the group. After this Sports Hotel Hermitage & Spa, SportsHotelVillage, Sports Wellness Mountain Spa all came in to existence briskly and today Sports Hotels Resorts & Spa Andorra stands out as one of most popular hotel in Andorra resort complex well-known for treating its guests with great hospitality. Interested people can book their stay online by visiting the site www.sporthotelsandorra.co.uk



The stay at this resort can really prove quite refreshing for UK clients who would love the welcoming ambience of the resort and the advanced spa treatments at the resort that would give them a memorable experience and also they would have a great fun time if they participate in the different activities that this resort and hotel in Andorra group has to offer them such as skiing, ski guiding, lift passes, snowshoeing, snowmobiles, trekking, golfing, jeep excursions, shopping and so on. Those who wish to enjoy great skiing vacations at Southern Europe can make use of this resort and hotel in Andorragroup as a reference location.



“I would recommend Sports Hotels Resort & Spa to all skiers on their Andorra ski vacation. The amazing experience I had the resort is simply unforgettable!” says a happy client. For more info visit www.sporthotelsandorra.co.uk