New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Fuelled by both business enterprise and government funding, Saudi Arabia's sporting and recreational services market sees average annual growth of 8% over 2007-2012 to reach SR7.0 billion in the latter year. In 2012 Saudi Arabia's sporting and recreational services industry enjoys annual growth of 8% thanks to government support and increasing popularity of new modern recreational parks. Healthy growth in profit margin encourages entrance of new entities into the industry. Industry highly fragmented, served by 1,500 entities, with two leading players generating only 3% of revenue. Industry's revenue expected to grow 38% over 2013-2018 due to health awareness among Saudi Arabians and governmental projects.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Sporting and Recreational Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 924. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Sporting and Recreational Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 924 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Lotteries and Gambling, Organisation of Sports Events, Other Recreational Activities, Sport Events' Support Services, Sports Arenas and Stadiums.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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