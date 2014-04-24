Sporting Chance Press Publishes Pillars of the NFL by Patrick McCaskey of the Chicago Bears

Crystal Lake, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Sporting Chance Press is pleased to announce publication of Pillars of the NFL: Coaches Who Have Won Three or More Championships by Chicago Bears Senior Director Patrick McCaskey. The book is being distributed by select bookstores and online retailers. Pillars of the NFL examines the football lives of the legendary coaches who hoisted the game upon their shoulders and won the most NFL Championships. Pillars of the NFL looks at these interesting and important coaches: Bill Belichick, Paul Brown, Guy Chamberlin, Weeb Ewbank, Joe Gibbs, George Halas, Chuck Noll, Curly Lambeau, Vince Lombardi, and Bill Walsh. Pillars of the NFL sheds light on the early lives, backgrounds, playing years, and teams of these great coaches—contributions to the game are examined—photos and illustrations provide a visual peak at the greats as well.



Peering into the rich history of professional football, readers are brought into the action:

- Bill Belichick creates a dynasty in New England using old-school ideas and modern methods.

- Vince Lombardi establishes an unrivaled passion for football in Green Bay.

- Paul Brown conquers the city of Cleveland and then Cincinnati.

- Chuck Noll wakes up a sleepy franchise in Pittsburgh to become the most dominant force in football.

- Joe Gibbs accomplishes the improbable with players who overachieve.

- Bill Walsh takes football strategy to a new level.

- George Halas sculpts the NFL and shapes football from its humblest roots to the TV era.

- Curley Lambeau creates a football powerhouse to stand among giants.

- Weeb Ewbank wins the “Greatest Game Ever Played” and shocks the sports world in Super Bowl III.

- Guy Chamberlin coaches three different NFL teams to four championships in the early days of professional football.



Readers see how each coach fits into professional football history—they come to understand the coach’s approach to the game and they are treated to entertaining insights that delve into these great men.



Patrick McCaskey is a 40-year veteran and Senior Director of the Chicago Bears. He is chairman of Sports Faith International an initiative that recognizes people who are successful in sports while leading exemplary lives. He is a speaker known for his moving and humorous presentations on sports, community and faith. A High School football All-American and record-breaking track star in his youth, McCaskey competes on the masters track circuit. Patrick McCaskey and his wife Gretchen have three sons.



Pillars of the NFL: $30; 432 pages, paperback, 6” X 9”, ISBN: 978-0-9819342-5-9



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Sporting Chance Press publishes interesting and accessible sports books that promote good--that help to bring out the hero within.