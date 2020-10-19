Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The Global Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores Market Research Report provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market size and share, regional and country-level analysis of Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores market. The segmental analysis focuses on forecast by Type, Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2020-2030.



Top Key Players in the Global Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores Market: Nike Inc; Reebok; Adidas AG; Puma SE; Amer Sports Corporation.



North America was the largest region in the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market. Africa was the smallest region in the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market.



In 2014, many e-commerce retailers started offline stores. Birchbox, an e-commerce store opened its first physical store in Soho, New York and companies like Bonobos and Warby Parker doubled the number of their brick-and-mortar stores in 2014. E-commerce retailers setting up offline stores are good news for brick and mortar concept because it validates the need for physical stores.



The sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market consists of sales of sporting goods, hobby-related products, musical instruments and books by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that purchase sporting goods, hobby-related goods,, musical instruments, and books and retail them through retail stores.



The global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market is expected to decline from $535.9 billion in 2019 to $526.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $601.5 billion in 2023.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2030 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



