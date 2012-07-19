Sporting Index Claim Tiger Woods All at Sea in the Wet Conditions at Royal St Lytham Golf Open

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Tiger Woods, the world number four is the favourite with Sporting Index on the leaderboard index but despite being in good form this season, recently surpassing Jack Nicklaus’ record of 73 PGA tournament wins, Woods is without a major win since the 2008 US Open.



Fans’ favourite Darren Clarke won his first major title at last year’s Open at Royal St George’s and the 141st Open Championship promises to be another extremely testing four days.



The conditions are probably not going to have improved by the time the tournament kicks off on Thursday morning so spread punters should be looking at hitters who are unlikely to be fazed by the miserable surroundings. Woods has a tendency to get frustrated if things don’t go his way and in two previous visits to Lancashire hasn’t shone. He could therefore prove a shrewd sell on the leaderboard index for spread bettors.



England hasn’t managed a home winner at the Royal Lytham course since 1969 and despite their depth in talent – there are three of them in the world’s top ten - the English haven’t won a golf major since Nick Faldo picked up his sixth in the 1996 Masters. The fancied English trio of Lee Westwood, Luke Donald and Justin Rose therefore look opposable from a trends perspective and spread bettors will surely be keen to sell the three on the win index.



Ulsterman Rory McIlroy looked the hottest prospect in golf at the end of last season following two third-place finishes in the final two majors of the 2010 season. McIlroy ultimately went on to pick up his first major championship at the US Open but hasn’t quite made the breakthrough many had hoped. He arrived in England early to get in some practice and that will be news well received by Sporting Index punters looking at his leaderboard index as he bids to make it back-to-back wins for Northern Ireland.



Spread bettors will likely know the Open regularly throws up big price winners. Ben Curtis, Todd Hamilton, Darren Clarke and Louis Oosthuizen have all made sellers of their finishing position spread and buyers of their win index spread very happy throughout the last 10 years. So value may well lie further down the indexes.



The last three Opens held here have been won by players with an aggregate score of between 271-274 but with wind and rain due, that recent trend could be under threat. With 200 bunkers to negotiate around the course, Sporting Index advises clients to be on the side of players accurate from the tee.



