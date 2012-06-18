Sporting Index Running Scared of a Repeat of the Battle of Nurnberg

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Sporting Index took an absolute hammering when Holland last met Portugal in the ‘Battle of Nurnberg’ at the 2006 World Cup.



There were four sendings off and twelve yellow cards shown in one of the feistiest games in recent memory, and the spread betting firm’s traders are getting nervous about a repeat. They still think there could be plenty of ‘Flying Dutchmen’ on Sunday evening as six cautions are predicted.



Punters can buy (bet higher) or sell (bet lower) the prediction and there will be plenty hoping for a repeat of six years ago when the final bookings total reached a staggering 220 points (25 points for a red card and 10 points for a yellow).



The predicted quote of 60 points is well above average, but if it descends into chaos again there will be as many tears on the Sporting Index trading floor as there will be on the pitch.



“The Battle of Nurnberg was one of our worst ever nights and our traders have been nervous about this game ever since the fixtures were announced,” comments Sporting Index spokesman Wayne Lincoln. “There’s plenty to play for on Sunday night and we just hope that we haven’t underestimated the card count. Come on boys, behave yourselves!”



Euro 2012 – Holland v Portugal Bookings index: 58-62 As with all spread bets you can bet higher or lower on the prediction made.



