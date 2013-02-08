Sporting Solutions Announces "Youwin" as It's Latest Partner

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Sporting Solutions, the B2B software and data services division of the Sporting Index Group, today announces that it has signed Youwin to its Connect Platform.



Online and mobile betting operator Youwin, which also provides players with a wide selection of casino, slot and poker games, will enhance its sportsbook and live betting products with Sporting Solutions’ highly accurate pre-match and in-play prices.



The award-winning trading service covers the widest range of sports available anywhere through a single integration to its cloud-based Connect Platform.



Youwin is the latest addition to Sporting Solutions’ impressive list of partners, which includes William Hill, Betfred, Skybet and Goldbet.



“We are delighted that Youwin has turned to Sporting Solutions”, comments Simon Trim, Managing Director of Sporting Solutions. “With the addition of our industry leading prices and markets, we look forward to helping take Youwin’s online and mobile sports betting offering to another level.”



John Overett, CEO of Youwin, adds: “To stay ahead of the competition, we need to give our customers access to up-to-the-second prices and markets from sporting events all over the globe. This is something which Sporting Solutions’ diverse offering helps us to provide.”



About Sporting Solutions



Overview

Part of the Sporting Index Group, Sporting Solutions is an innovative sports betting software and data services company. With market leading skills in data management, modelling, pricing and sports trading.



Sporting Solutions provides pricing software tools and data services to a rapidly growing number of the world's leading betting operators.



Company heritage

As a pioneer of in-play betting, trading expertise is at the heart of our business. Sporting Solutions supplies Sporting Index with the models and traders that have made it a world-leading operator since 1992.



The Sporting Solutions team has an unparalleled combination of trading and technical experience. There products have been developed by traders for traders, are technically robust, rapid to implement, easy to integrate, and intuitive to use.



Their mission

Working to a very simple and clear rationale. Using pricing, trading and technical excellence, and seeking to:



- Improve partner margins through better prices

- Increase partner revenues from a greater range of sports and markets

- Reduce partner operating costs



Sporting Solutions transform the way sportsbooks operate by providing on-demand access to an unrivalled suite of trading tools. Helping partners drive betting activity and deliver improved customer retention from an enhanced product offering, whether pre-match or in-play.



About Youwin

Professionalism, integrity and reliability are some of the qualities that distinguish youwin.com from other sports betting companies. They offer easy and secure payment schemes assisted with a friendly and proficient customer service. Led by a team of experts from all over the world, youwin.com caters for all betting preferences and provide live betting, ultra-competitive prices for sports bettors, over 70 of the most popular casino games, daily tournaments with profitable offers for poker lovers, and a variety of games of skill to enjoy playing in a vibrant on-line community.



About Sporting Solutions

Sporting Solutions is a registered trademark and trading name of Spin Services Ltd, a member of the Sporting Index group of companies. Spin Services Ltd is registered in England (no. 6268648).



