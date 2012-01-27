SportingIndex.com Trading Talk Offers Booking Index on the FA Cup 4th Round

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2012 -- Spread bettors that have bought Man United’s outright index at 39 will be hoping that the club can lift the famous trophy for the first time since 2004 – following a 3-0 win over Millwall.



Total goal buyers in Liverpool’s game against Man Utd will likely recall that the Red Devils beat Man City 3-2 in the third round. The total goal minutes for the match reached 193 points with City scoring twice after the break to make for a nervy finish at the Etihad Stadium. Spread punters hoping to buy goals on Saturday will also be happy to hear that the Reds reached the fourth round with a 5-1 victory over Oldham and the total goal minutes make-up finished at 350 points.



Those spread enthusiasts planning on selling goals might well argue that the league game earlier in the campaign between the clubs only saw two goals, while the FA Cup meeting in January 2011 was a 1-0 United win. However, total goal buyers will be buoyed that four of the previous six meetings between these clubs have produced at least three goals – at an average of three per contest.



Those sports spread bettors debating buying the Liverpool/United match supremacy will be worried that Kenny Dalglish’s outfit have really suffered at home in the league since August. While spread sellers of the match supremacy will be happy to learn that United boast of the best away record in the Premier League with eight victories from eleven fixtures and just one defeat.



Sports spread buyers of Liverpool’s win index will not be pleased to learn that the Reds have only won four of their eleven home league games, drawing the remaining seven. Reds’ spread supporters will take some encouragement that they have yet to lose at home in the league, although drawing to clubs like Wolves, Swansea and Blackburn was somewhat unexpected.



United and Liverpool have had a long and fierce rivalry over the years and that may well interest spread punters that enjoy a bet on the bookings index. Spread buyers of the bookings index for United’s visit to Anfield might remember that Vincent Kompany was sent off in United’s last FA Cup game. The defender’s first half dismissal helped contribute to a bookings index total of 65 points.



Interestingly, Liverpool’s most recent game against Sir Alex Ferguson’s side in the FA Cup saw Steven Gerrard dismissed and the bookings total reached 45 points that afternoon. The highest bookings sum over the past few seasons was United’s game at Anfield in 2009 where two reds were brandished to make up a hefty 100 points to the delight of spread buyers of the bookings index that afternoon.



Spread sellers of the bookings index could counter that the Reds’ past two fixtures against United have not produced a red card and the average bookings total in those games stands at 45 points.



