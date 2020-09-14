Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- The "Worldwide Sports Analytics - Market Development Scenario?" Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study envisage qualitative as well as quantitative market data and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage for final study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Stats LLC, Catapult Sports, SportRadar, SAP SE, IBM, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau and Accenture.



Worldwide Sports Analytics Market Development Scenario by Players

? Financials Information, Business Overview and Product Specification Matrix

? Patent Analysis Briefing* [if applicable]

? No. of Patents Issuance by Year / by Players / By Issuing Office

? Key Development – Product/Service Launch, Mergers & Acquisition, Joint Ventures



Market Competition



Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Worldwide Sports Analytics Market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



Overview

Over the past 3 decades, various sporting events and sports clubs have seen an incredible growth in the amount of revenue generated. This was mostly due to the growth in television broadcasting and rise in the number of sponsorships and advertising sales. At present, most of the professional sports leagues and clubs are looking for different opportunities to create new revenue streams. Due to recent developments in ICT, a lot of data is being generated related to players and audience & sports teams are valuing the insight into these data to improve their team performance, and engage and grow their audience base. Thus, the use of analytics in sports is evolving as a major business and is expected to become a necessity for all the major sports clubs and leagues.



Sports analytics received a major boost from wearable devices, video cameras and various sensors. SportVU camera systems are used in basketball leagues and pitch f/x and field f/x technologies are used in the Major League Baseball. Few vendors have capitalized by providing hardware and later associated analytics. Big data and cloud technology played a major role in the growth of sports analytics and several vendors have their own cloud powered analytics platform. The platform is being used for various applications in business intelligence and performance analytics. With the help of cloud technology, vendors in video analysis provide unlimited video storage and video analytics and services.



Market Analysis

The Worldwide Sports Analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period 2019–2022 to touch an aggregate of $3.97 billion by 2022. The sports analytics market is segmented into sports type, applications and regions. The major applications covered in the report are fan insights & engagement analysis, team management analysis, business operations analysis, video analysis, injury and health assessments, and others. Globally, the fan base has been growing and sports industry value chain players are investing to provide the high-end services for their fans to gain the revenue and to be competitive in the market. The enterprises are adopting the analytics tools in their business units to meet their fan demands. Thus, fan insight and engagement is expected to play a key role in this sector.



Segments Analysis

The sports type segment covers team/group sports and individual sport. The team sports include various leading sports namely, American Football, Association Football, Cricket, Hockey, Baseball, Basketball, and Others. The team sports segment is expected to hold the major market share in sports analytics market, with association football dominating the market. In terms of adoption, baseball and basketball clubs have a high adoption rate. While NHL is a new entrant in the world of analytics, NFL is still facing difficulties in adopting it in strategy, planning and scouting. Football remains the largest potential market for analytics. Opportunity areas are team sports such as cricket and golf, and individual sports such as athletics, archery and swimming.



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report :



All viewpoints in the report are based on iterative validation by engaging influencer, experts of the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Both primary and secondary approach are used and detailed product portfolio / service offering were analysed and have been presented in a separate chapter of competitive landscape along with company profile. Some of the competitors identified in the Worldwide Sports Analytics Market study include Stats LLC, Catapult Sports, SportRadar, SAP SE, IBM, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau and Accenture.



Research Objectives

- To analyse and forecast the Worldwide Sports Analytics market, in terms of value and volume.

- Which segment has the potential to gain the highest market share?

- To help decision maker from new offer perspective and benchmark existing marketing strategy.

- Correlate cost structure historical data with key business segments.

- Analyse marketing contribution and customer acquisition by up-selling and cross selling.

- Identifying Influencing factors keeping Worldwide Sports Analytics Market Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio & HHI Index.



