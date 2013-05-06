Sports and Education Come Together with National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association and Wexford University Fitness Programs

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- In the perfect marriage of sports and education, the National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) and Wexford University, an online university dedicated to fitness, nutrition and wellness degrees, provide a complete path for successful fitness careers. Saying “I do” to a life of fitness, NESTA offers online personal trainer certification while Wexford, the upper education division of NESTA, offers degrees in fitness training, health and fitness, nutrition and exercise, and applied sport psychology.



Many personal trainers start off by earning a nationally accredited personal training certification through NESTA’s flexible online program and then realize that they want to pursue fitness further, through a degree program that will offer more income and career growth opportunities. Both organizations help students with a step-by-step success blueprint to building profitable fitness businesses. More information on both programs is available at http://personaltrainercertification.com/.



“Education is a key to success in any field, and NESTA and Wexford together offer the best fitness education available today,” said John Spencer Ellis, founder of NESTA and Wexford University. “The more you know, the more you can grow your business, find the best clients and succeed in the career of your dreams. We’re thrilled to bring NESTA and Wexford together to help more people enhance their fitness knowledge and credentials.”



In addition, some fitness fans choose to go directly into Wexford University’s associate of arts degree in fitness training program, earning a NESTA Personal Fitness Trainer certification as part of the degree.



"Earning my personal training certification from NESTA was the single best thing I've ever done for myself. I have a great career as a personal fitness trainer,” said Kim Rawling of Tampa, Fla. “I make great money, and I get to help people every day!"



About NESTA

Since 1992, National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) has been a leader in innovative solutions for fitness, nutrition and wellness professionals, as well as club owners. Founded by John Spencer Ellis, NESTA now has more than 55,000 members in 55 countries, and it is one of the largest fitness associations in the world, and the fastest growing association of its kind in the United States. For more information about NESTA and Wexford University’s joint opportunities to enhance your personal training career, please visit http://personaltrainercertification.com/



NESTA Fitness Association and Wexford University

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA