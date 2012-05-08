"Sports and Energy Drinks in China" now available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Sports and Energy Drinks in China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Vitamin water, introduced by Coca-Cola China in 2010 named Glaceau and the new launch of Nongfu Spring in 2011 named Nongfu Spring Vitamin Water have competed strongly against sports drinks in China, whereas a lack of new launches and promotions in sports drinks further negatively impacted off-trade volume growth in 2011, amounting to 7%. Because both vitamin water and sports drinks are similar in ingredients that contains high content of vitamins and also target at similar groups of consumers,...
Euromonitor International's Sports and Energy Drinks in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
