Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sports and Energy Drinks in Georgia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The 12% total volume growth seen in 2013 was the fastest rise since 2010and reflected the rising disposable incomes of consumers and their increased awareness of the category, which consists entirely of energy drinks. The main consumer group that purchases energy drinks is teenagers, although there is growing interest among people aged 20-35. The main quality that consumers look for from products in this category is an energy boost. However, growing numbers of consumers appear be focusing on...
Euromonitor International's Sports and Energy Drinks in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports and Energy Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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