Fast Market Research recommends "Sports and Energy Drinks in Kazakhstan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Only energy drinks are present in this area, which recorded positive off-trade value and volume growth in 2013. Most Kazakh non-alcoholic drinks holdings either produce or distribute products in this area (eg HotDog by Raimbek Bottlers). As a result, the area features a wide range of different brands. However, most of them do not have significant sales shares, with the area being relatively fragmented.
Competitive Landscape
There are two main brands within energy drinks in Kazakhstan. Red Bull led sales in off-trade value terms in 2013 with a sales share of 40% while Riks led sales in off-trade volume terms (36%) due to the popularity of its local and significantly cheaper Dizzy and Push brands. Riks' success can be explained by its sponsorship of the opening of the Kazakhstan biker season and positive marketing activity centred on supermarkets such as the 'Millionaire for a day' campaign by the Dizzy brand (offers consumers the chance to win a one day experience of a millionaire lifestyle) and the ADK Challenge rock festival. In addition, Riks also has the Quick energy drinks brand in its portfolio.
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Industry Prospects
Energy drinks will continue to develop thanks to current trends such as the popularity of drinks in this area among younger consumers and the growing popularity of on-the-go consumption, which favourably affected sales at the end of the review period. However, the fact awareness of health concerns will increase over the forecast period will provide growing challenges to producers in the area. As more producers respond to consumer health concerns, sales are expected to grow at a slower rate than during the review period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Sports and Energy Drinks industry in Kazakhstan with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Sports and Energy Drinks industry in Kazakhstan, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Sports and Energy Drinks in Kazakhstan market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Sports and Energy Drinks in Kazakhstan?
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