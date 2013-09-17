Sports and Energy Drinks in Peru: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sports and Energy Drinks in Peru", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- The health trend currently prevalent in the country is promoting the development of sports drinks as these are products related to healthy lifestyles. The national and regional governments are making significant efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and outdoor activities. Many regional authorities support company marathons in order to promote sports and encourage a more active population. In some areas in Lima, people can be seen engaging in a variety of sports in parks and enjoying athletic...
Euromonitor International's Sports and Energy Drinks in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports and Energy Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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