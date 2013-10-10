"Sports and Energy Drinks in Switzerland" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Sports and Energy Drinks in Switzerland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- In spite of the overwhelming health and wellness trend, energy drinks continued to perform well. Swiss lifestyles are increasingly busy and as a result they are often searching for a quick pick-me-up, and energy drinks have profited from this throughout the review period. Sales grew at a CAGR of 6% in volume terms over the review period, with 2012 sales seeing growth of 4%.
Euromonitor International's Sports and Energy Drinks in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports and Energy Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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