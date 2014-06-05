Fast Market Research recommends "Sports and Energy Drinks in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Heavy investment in marketing, PR activities and sports events has made these drinks very fashionable among children, youths and young adults. Moreover, many youngsters consume these drinks to improve their energy levels while at school, with some even drinking them for breakfast in an effort to lose weight and get a morning boost.
Euromonitor International's Sports and Energy Drinks in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports and Energy Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Soft Drinks in the United Arab Emirates
- Other Hot Drinks Market in the UAE to 2017
- United Arab Emirates Soft Drinks Review 2013
- United Arab Emirates Energy Drinks Category Profile 2013
- Energy Drinks Market in MENA to 2019: Market Guide
- Sports Drinks Market in MENA to 2019: Market Guide
- Sports and Energy Drinks in the United Kingdom
- Hot Tea Market in the UAE to 2017
- Global Energy Drinks Report 2013
- RTD Coffee in the United Arab Emirates