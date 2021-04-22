Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Sports and Energy Drinks Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Sports and Energy Drinks. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are PepsiCo, Inc. (United States),The Coca-Cola Company (United States),Red Bull (Austria),Monster Energy Company (United States),Rockstar Inc. (United States),Abbott (United States),International Beverage (China),Britvic PLC (United Kingdom),D'Angelo Brands Inc. (Canada),Frucor Suntory (New zealand).



Definition:

Sports drinks are the type of beverages which contains carbohydrates, minerals, electrolytes, and flavoring. These contents are intended to replenish water and electrolytes which are lost while working out. Whereas the energy drinks are the beverages which contains nonnutritive stimulants such as caffeine, guarana, taurine, ginseng and many more. In other words the sports and energy drinks are highly caffeinated that provide an additional benefit and nutritional boost. These benefits are increasing the consumption among the athletes and other sports person which is fueling the market growth.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Inclination of Consumers towards the Health and Fitness which is Leading to Consumption of Energy Drink

Growing Retail Industry



Market Drivers:

Increasing Awareness among the Consumers is leading to Increasing Purchase of Sports and Energy Drinks

Innovative Products with Wide Range of Flavors Available



Challenges:

Health Concerns after Consumption in Large Quantity



Opportunities:

Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Economies

Increasing Campaign to Reach the Non-Athlete Consumers are boosting the Market



The Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Soft Drinks, Energy drinks), Application (Before Exercise, During Exercise, Recovery), End users (Adults, Teenagers), Ingredients (Carbohydrates, Electrolytes, Flavor, Preservatives, Others), Distributions channel (Online, Offline)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



