Sports and Prevention USA Sets out to Launch European Concepts in the US Market

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Everyone is always looking for the latest diets, exercise and or vitamins to intake or partake in. Considering the health conscious society, Sports and prevention USA sets out to launch Dr. Wolff Sports & Prevention, Flowin Friction Training, Physioloop Professional Sling Training and Orthomol Supplements in the US Market.



The huge success of these brands in the European market encouraged US producers to distribute and launch in the United States. With over 30 years of experience within the fitness and sports industry Sports and Prevention USA offers professional usage equipment, rehab and prevention equipment, software, functional and conditioning training instruments plus a line of overall wellness supplements that help people improve their health and rehabilitate back into optimal shape. Sports and prevention USA has partnered up with Latino GmbH to facilitate rehabilitation product.



Latino GmbH, as a partner of Sports and Prevention USA, founded in 1981, has specialized in the supply and installation of sports equipment and rehabilitation in Latin America. They are exclusive representatives of the best and most recognized sports brands approved by the international sports federations, ensuring quality and service in each of the products they offer.



“We believe that active recreational activities are a must in this modern society” said Sports and Prevention, Director, Monique Seelinger “This is the reason for the dedication we have to motivate people to improve their wellness and keep their bodies strong, it is a natural law good health improves the overall condition of the body and mind.”



Launching top products in Europe in the USA will generate much needed optimal results in the fitness and health industry. Sports and Prevention is eager to demonstrate their products and allow the results to speak for themselves.



Media Contacts

Debbie Benaim

Spark Creative | Design

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