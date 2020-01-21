New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Sports Apparel is mainly worn during workout sessions or while playing sports. They are designed to provide comfort and agility while performing physical movements. These apparel are made using breathable fabric that allows sweat to evaporate faster, helping the person wearing it remain fresh for long. Polyester, microfiber, calico, and spandex are some of the most commonly used fabrics in production of these clothing. Initially, the sports apparel was mostly worn by athletes but, with time, it has become quite common with regular gym-goers and other non-athletes. The adoption of sports apparel has been quite high in the developed regions such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, while emerging countries such as China, Brazil and India are catching up quickly.



The global sports apparel market has witnessed significant growth over the years and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecasted period. This can be attributed to growing health awareness and increasing adoption of fitness activities such as aerobics, swimming, running, and yoga among consumers. Moreover, rise in participation of women in sports and fitness activities has paved the way for sports apparel. Additionally, increase in disposable income and improvement in living standards in the emerging countries such as China and India along with rise in affinity of consumers in emerging economies toward health and fitness further boost the demand for fitness apparel. However, availability of low quality and counterfeit products restricts the growth of the global market. On the contrary, growth in demand for trendy and fashionable sports apparel and increase in popularity of sports apparel among children are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the sports apparel market.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

- The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing sports apparel market opportunities.

- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

- In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

- The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

- The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the sports apparel industry.

In Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions, the Report has analyzed the Following Regions:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



To help the industry players with better picture of the market, subject matter experts have highlighted region-wise existing trends and consumer buying pattern. They have provided details on yesteryears and have delivered forecast that will boost the business growth. Deep analysis on these factors will support the business owners, suppliers, marketing executives, and stakeholders to increase their clientele and give them an opportunity to deliver optimal products.



The Research Provides Answers to the Following Key Questions:

- What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2019 - 2024? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

- What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Sports Apparel market during the forecast period?

- Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Sports Apparel Market?

- What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Sports Apparel Market across different regions?

- What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Sports Apparel Market?

- What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?



Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Sports Apparel Market, By End User

Chapter 5: Sports Apparel Market, By Distribution Channel

Chapter 6: Sports Apparel Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles



