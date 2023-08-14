NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Sports Bags Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Sports Bags market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Nike, Inc. (United States), Adidas (Germany), Decathlon Group (France), VF Corporation (United States), Under Armour (United States), Puma SE (Germany), ASICS (Japan), Mizuno Corporation (Japan), Armani (Italy), Li Ning (China).



Whether you are a sports enthusiast, having a sports bag is more than a necessity. Sports bags usually resemble duffel bags. Sports Bag is nothing but a large cylindrical bag made of fabric or leather featuring a zip closure on the top. The factors such as Portability and Convenience are the Best Benefits of sports bags and increased disposable income of the people are driving the global sports bags market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Backpacks, Duffle Bags, Others), Distribution Channel (Specialist Retailers, Factory outlets, Internet Sales, Department store, Others), Price (Premium, Medium, Low), End User (Adult, Kids)



Opportunities:

Rise in Women's Sports Participation Rate

High Potential Growth Offered by Emerging Economies

Increase in Government Investments driving Sport Participation



Market Trends:

Surge in New Product Launches

Emergence of E-commerce and Online Retailing



Market Drivers:

Growing Sports Tourism is Increasing the Popularity of Sports

Increasing Purchasing Power of Consumers in Developing Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



